‘The Wizard of Paws’ Season Two on BYUtv April 28

Season two of The Wizard of Paws, about an animal prosthetist helping animals walk again, is on BYUtv April 28. Derrick Campana is the prosthetist and host. All previously aired episodes are available to stream for free on the BYUtv app and at BYUtv.org.

All 11 episodes of season one will be on Nat Geo Wild this spring, followed by season two.

BYUtv and The Dodo produce the series.

“We couldn’t have dreamed of better partners with which to collaborate than The Dodo and Nat Geo Wild as we put Derrick Campana’s important animal-saving work out into the world with The Wizard of Paws,” said Michael Dunn, managing director of BYUtv. “Viewers of all ages and backgrounds are united in the compassion they feel for his struggling patients and the joy that comes from the happy endings he and his team generate at the end of each episode. It’s a much-needed positive outlook on humanity from the perspective of our animal friends.”

Campana has been fitting animals with new limbs for 17 years. He works out of Sterling, Virginia and has helped close to 30,000 animals. “It’s a dream come true to travel the world and help these animals in need,” he said in a TCA press event.

BYUtv shared that comedy Dwight in Shining Armor, in which “the Middle Ages meets Middle America,” the network said, will return March 21 for a fifth and final season. Sloane Morgan Siegel, Caitlin Carmichael and Joel McCrary star.

The final season has 10 episodes.

Season three of sports competition series All-Round Champion starts on BYU March 30. Service-focused Making Good, hosted by Kirby Heyborn, premieres season three April 7.

BYUtv announced that the single-camera family comedies The Parker Andersons and Amelia Parker premiere April 19. “The two interwoven scripted series highlight events in the life of a blended multicultural, interracial family from two different perspectives,” the network said.

Survivalists, featuring two everyday families who embark on a three-day survival immersion course in the wild, starts season two May 4.

“Our focus at BYUtv is to seek out and cultivate shows that truly entertain every member of the family, regardless of their age or background,” said Dunn. “This undertaking is not a simple task, but we take it seriously, and our spring lineup is filled with this rare kind of programming. Most incredibly, each of these shows, whether scripted or unscripted, brand new or already loved, not only entertains, but also inspires. This is what makes BYUtv so special.”

Based in Provo, Utah, BYUtv is part of BYU Broadcasting, which is owned by Brigham Young University.