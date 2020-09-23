‘The West Wing’ Special on HBO Max Oct. 15

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote streams on HBO Max Oct. 15. Cast members Rob Lowe, Dule Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford and Martin Sheen reprise their roles on the special.

The West Wing aired on NBC 1999 to 2006. Aaron Sorkin created the show.

The special will be the season three episode entitled “Hartsfield’s Landing.”

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will have guest appearances from Michelle Obama, President Bill Clinton and Lin-Manuel Miranda. W.G. Snuffy Walden will play the show’s theme song and rock band The Avett Brothers will close out the special.

Casey Patterson Entertainment is producing in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Sorkin, Thomas Schlamme and Casey Patterson are the executive producers and Schlamme is directing.

The West Wing provided a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of frenzied staffers in the Oval Office and the West Wing of the White House. The show won 27 Primetime Emmy Awards.