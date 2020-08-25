HBO Max to Stream ‘West Wing’ Special

HBO Max and The West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin are getting the gang back together for a special that will air in the fall as a special to support the non-profit non-partisan group When We All Vote.

AT&T’s WarnerMedia will also be making a donation to When We All Vote, which is co-chaired by Michelle Obama and aim to increase participation in elections.

The original cast will come together with Sorkin and executive producer and director Thomas Schlamme to produce a theatrical production of the series’ Hartsfield Landing episode from season three. It will be shot over several day at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles in early October.

Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford and Martin Sheen will be reprising their roles from the episode. There will also be special guest appearances and a message from Michelle Obama.

“Tommy and I are incredibly excited to be getting The West Wing cast back together for this staged reading and to support When We All Vote in their efforts to get all of us involved in this election,” Sorkin said.

“With A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, we are excited to revisit this legendary series and offer our passionate fans something that is substantial, meaningful and unforgettable, while also promoting an important message for our time,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “Combined with WarnerMedia’s donation to When We All Vote, this special not only entertains, but also help ensure the organization can carry forth its mission to increase voter participation in every election.”

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote is produced by Casey Patterson Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Aaron Sorkin, Thomas Schlamme and Casey Patterson are the executive producers. Rob Paine is co-executive producer. The production will strictly follow COVID Safe Way Forward Protocols.