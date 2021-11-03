‘The Wendy Williams Show’ to be Guest-Hosted by Michael Rapaport, Bill Bellamy, Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos

'The Wendy Williams Show' continues to be hosted by guests as Williams remains out on medical leave.

The Wendy Williams Show has lined up its next few weeks of guest hosts, with Michael Rapaport, Bill Bellamy, Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos all filling in on the Debmar-Mercury daytime talker.

Host Wendy Williams is out on an extended medical leave that delayed the premiere of her show’s 13th season for nearly a month. The Wendy Williams Show finally debuted with a panel of guest hosts on Monday, Oct. 18, followed by four days of guest hosting by actress Leah Remini. Over the next two weeks, Whitney Cummings and Sherri Shepherd took over for Williams.

Rapaport — actor, comedian and podcast host, who will be starring in Hulu’s upcoming Life & Beth — guest hosts for the week of Nov. 8. A panel will again take over on Monday, Nov. 15, followed by two days of hosting on Tuesday, Nov. 16 and Wednesday, Nov. 17, by comedian Bellamy, who is starring in A Rich Christmas on BET Plus.

Springer, the longtime star of NBCUniversal’s Jerry Springer and now of NBCU’s court show Judge Jerry, and Wilkos, Springer’s former bouncer and host of his own NBCU talker, The Steve Wilkos Show, will take over on Thursday, Nov. 18 and Friday, Nov. 19.

The Wendy Williams Show saw a 33% increase to a 0.8 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen, in the week ended Oct. 24, which included the show’s 13th season premiere hosted by a guest panel.