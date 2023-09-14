The Weather Channel, Pattrn To Cover Climate Journalism Awards

The Weather Channel and its climate brand Pattrn are working with Covering Climate Now to highlight winners of the 2023 Covering Climate now Journalism Awards.

The awards will be announced during Climate Week NYC, which takes place September 17-24.

Winners will be featured the week of September 18 on the Pattrn show live on The Weather Channel.

“Extreme weather is the obvious gateway into the climate story, and no news outlet in the United States pays more or better attention to the climate connection to extreme weather than our esteemed partners at The Weather Channel,” said Mark Hertsgaard, the co-founder and executive director of Covering Climate Now. “We’re honored to partner with The Weather Channel during Climate Week NYC and beyond on climate coverage that arms the public with the power that knowledge gives.”

The Weather Channel will have exclusive coverage of other Climate Week NYC activities during America’s Morning Headquarters and Pattrn.

“It’s essential that people understand the importance of climate news and why these stories need to be shared, told, and illustrated accurately and objectively,” said Nora Zimmett, president of news and original series for The Weather Channel. “It means so much to us that we’re able to highlight the amazing work of these journalists. Our ongoing goal is to consistently further the climate conversation, make more people aware of the urgency of the crisis, and show appreciation for the everyday people doing their part to make a better planet for all of us.”