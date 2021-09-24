'The View' Removes Two Hosts After They Test Positive for COVID-19

The View pulled host Sunny Hostin and guest host Ana Navarro off the air after the two tested positive for breakthrough cases of COVID-19 ahead of an appearance on Friday by Vice President Kamala Harris.

The decision to remove Hostin and Navarro came on live TV, with Joy Behar announcing what was happening after the two were asked to depart.

“So since this is going to be a major news story any minute now, what happened is that Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for COVID,” Behar said. “No matter how hard we try these things happen, they probably have a breakthrough case, and they’ll be okay, I’m sure, because they are both vaccinated up the wazoo.

“The VP is being prepped for her arrival. They cleaned the table, they did the hands, everyone is getting all cleaned up and she’ll be out here in a second.”

Behar then opened up the floor to questions from the audience for either her or remaining host Sara Haines.

Once Harris came on, she encouraged everyone to get vaccinated.

“I’ve been watching, like many of you, with heartache, with the videos of people who are in an ICU bed, who did not get vaccinated, pleading with their family members, ’please get vaccinated,’ ” Harris said. “You know, when I think of it in the context of any one of us who have had these awful experiences of holding the hands of a loved one who is in an ICU bed, or is near death — like, don't put your families through that. The vaccine is free. It is safe, and it will save your life. So folks just need to get vaccinated.”

Panel talk show The View airs live at 11/10 a.m. ET/CT on ABC on the East Coast and live to tape in Mountain and Pacific time zones.