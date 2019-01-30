TCA 2019: ‘The Twilight Zone’ Debuts on CBS All Access April 1

Pasadena, Calif. — The Twilight Zone premieres on CBS All Access April 1. Two episodes are available that day, with subsequent episodes coming out weekly on Thursdays, starting April 11.

Jordan Peele hosts The Twilight Zone.

The cast on the new show includes Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Lucinda Dryzek, Taissa Farmiga, Greg Kinnear, Luke Kirby, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn and Steven Yeun.

The show initially aired on CBS 1959-1964.

The Twilight Zone is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. Peele and Kinberg are executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling, Rick Berg and Greg Yaitanes. The series is distributed internationally but CBS Studios International.