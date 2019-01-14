CBS All Access on Board With ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Spinoff

CBS All Access will feature another series from the Star Trek universe. As yet untitled, the series will expand on Michelle Yeoh’s role in Starfleet’s Section 31 division, a shadow organization within the Federation, on Star Trek: Discovery.

Season two of Star Trek: Discovery starts on CBS All Access Jan. 17.

The new series will be produced by CBS Television Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth will be executive producers. Aaron Baiers and Bo Yeon Kim will be co-executive producers, and Erika Lippoldt will also write the series.

“Michelle has shattered ceilings, broken boundaries, and astonished us with her grace and gravitas for decades. As a human, I adore her. As an actor, I revere her,” said Kurtzman. “Erika and Boey are remarkable, exciting writers who bring a fresh perspective to the world of Star Trek, and we’re all thrilled to explore the next wild chapter in the life of Captain Philippa Georgiou.”

Yeoh starred in John M. Chu's romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians. She also appeared in Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Rob Marshall’s Memoirs of a Geisha, James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies and Danny Boyle’s Sunshine.

“I’m so excited to continue telling these rich Star Trek stories,” said Yeoh. “Being a part of this universe and this character specifically has been such a joy for me to play. I can’t wait to see where it all goes – certainly I believe it will go ‘where no WOMAN has ever gone before!’”

CBS All Access has another untitled Star Trek series in the works, that one starring Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard.