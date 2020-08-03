‘The Rock’ Buys XFL With Group for $15M

A group led by former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has agreed to buy Vince McMahon’s XFL for $15 million.

According to Sportico , Johnson and RedBird Capital will split the alternative football league, which looked to revive itself this year but was crushed by the coronavirus.

The XFL filed for bankruptcy in April and was put up for sale. An auction was expected to begin on Monday.

In the bankruptcy filing, Alpha Entertainment listed assets of $10 million to $50 million and liabilities in the same range.

Started by McMahon with NBC, The XFL played one season in 2001.

McMahon announced plans to revive the league in 2018 and it started play earlier this year. The XFL drew more than 3 million viewers in its first week. The audience was about half that number in its fifth and final week before the shutdown.