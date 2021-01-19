‘The Rev’ Premieres on USA Network Jan. 21

The Rev, a series centered on New York pastor Richard Hartley, begins on USA Network Jan. 21. There are eight episodes.

“In this hilarious, melodic and inspirational new series, there’s never a dull moment in the world of larger-than-life Pastor Richard Hartley,” said USA. “When he isn’t preaching and inspiring his congregation at his Long Island, New York church, he’s dealing with his rambunctious and loving family… all while utilizing his musical skills to make the church’s choir top notch. Having spent years travelling the globe working with incredible choirs and A-list musicians, Richard is now focused on his hometown choir and, with the help of his wife Stacey, trying to get his millennial children, Judea and Jordan, out of the house so that they can build their own dreams.”

Hartley is a pastor at Haven Ministries Church in Rockaway Beach, New York.

This is Just a Test produces the show, with Aengus James, Colin King Miller and Jen McClure-Metz executive producing.