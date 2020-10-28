‘The Real Right Stuff’ on Disney Plus November 20

The Real Right Stuff, a companion to the Disney Plus series The Right Stuff, premieres on the streaming platform November 20. It is a two-hour documentary from National Geographic about the Mercury 7, a band of astronauts that set out into space in the 1950s.

Tom Jennings directs.

“Interlacing archival news and radio reports, newly transferred and previously unheard NASA mission audio recordings, and rare and unseen material, this documentary immerses viewers in one of the most dramatic periods in American history,” said Disney Plus.

The Right Stuff offers its season finale November 20. The series, based on the Tom Wolfe book of the same name, premiered October 9.

The Mercury 7 was composed of Scott Carpenter, Gordon Cooper, John Glenn, Gus Grissom, Wally Schirra, Alan Shepard and Deke Slayton.