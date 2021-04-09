‘The Real Magic Mike’ Ordered By HBO Max

HBO Max has ordered The Real Magic Mike (working title), an unscripted competition series based on the film franchise. From the producers of the movie and live-show franchise, The Real Magic Mike is “an exhilarating and sexy series that will transform a group of men into real-life Magic Mikes,” said HBO Max.

The Real Magic Mike is set to debut later this year. Ten men “will bare their souls and more as they evolve their bodies, learn to perform spectacular routines, and develop a new level of self-confidence,” according to the network.

Channing Tatum, who starred in the movie 'Magic Mike', will serve as an executive producer on HBO Max's 'The Real Magic Mike' (Image credit: HBO Max)

Magic Mike, directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Channing Tatum, came out in 2012. Magic Mike XXL was released in 2015.

Executive producers on the series include Tatum, Soderbergh, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, Gregory Jacobs, Nick Wechsler, Vincent Marini, Alycia Rossiter, Cassie Lambert Scalettar, Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and David Tibballs.

“From box office hits to sold-out live shows, Magic Mike has proven to be a pop culture juggernaut that continues to delight people across the globe,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “We’re excited to work with Channing, Steven and the team behind Magic Mike Live to continue this successful franchise that celebrates self-confidence and sexiness both inside and out.”

Eureka Productions and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television are producing The Real Magic Mike in association with Warner Horizon.

Casting is underway. The winner will get a cash prize and an opportunity to perform on the Magic Mike Live stage in Las Vegas.

“Magic Mike is one of Warner Bros.’ most iconic franchises,” said Mike Darnell, president, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television. “We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Channing, Steven and HBO Max on an all-new vision of this amazing and legendary brand. We’re looking forward to giving fans a front row seat as we search the country for undiscovered talent.”