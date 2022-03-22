‘The Principles of Pleasure’ Premieres on Netflix

The Principles of Pleasure, a three-episode docuseries about women’s pleasure and the science behind it, premieres on Netflix March 22. Sex educators Emily Nagoski and Ericka Hart appear in the series, and Michelle Buteau narrates.

Buteau is a comedian, author and podcast host. She hosts a comedy show with Jordan Carlos called Adulting and is on a Netflix show about social media called The Circle. She wrote the book Survival of the Thickest.

“Sex, joy and modern science converge in this eye-opening series that celebrates the complex world of women's pleasure—and puts old-fashioned myths to rest,” goes the logline.

The first episode is entitled “Our Bodies.” The second is “Our Minds” and the third is “Our Relationships.” Episodes run between 48 and 55 minutes. ■