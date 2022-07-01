‘The Princess’ Flips the Script on Royal Love Stories

The Princess, a film about a strong-willed royal who refuses to marry the cruel sociopath lined up to be her husband, debuts on Hulu July 1. Joey King plays The Princess.

The film is rated R and runs for an hour and 34 minutes.

King’s credits include Ramona and Beezus as a child, Crazy, Stupid, Love and The Kissing Booth and its sequels. She also starred in crime drama The Act, which was on Hulu in 2019.

Dominic Cooper, Olga Kurylenko and Veronica Ngo are also in the cast of The Princess.

Le-Van Kiet directed and Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton wrote the film. Neal H. Moritz, Toby Jaffe and Derek Kolstad produce.

A New York Times review said the movie “opens in a traditional manner, with the trill of Celtic-inspired flutes, a pink sunrise and a slow climb to the top of a spindly tower, where an unnamed princess-bride-to-be (King) lies on a bed strewn with rose petals. But here, the royal beauty feigns sleep. Five minutes into this slender yet vigorous blood-spattered fable, two enemy guards enter to drag our heroine to the chapel—and she brutally kills them. Clearly, the classic genre that galvanizes [Le-Van] Kiet and the screenwriters Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton doesn’t hark back to ye olde European fairy tales but rather to the feminist revenge thrillers of the 1970s: works of exploitation and wuxia cinema where warrior women stuck it to the man. With knives.” ■