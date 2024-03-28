The Opening Day Carriage Bonanza Continues: Hulu + Live TV Adds MLB Network

In an active Thursday for sports programming carriage agreements driven by Major League Baseball's Opening Day, Hulu + Live TV has announced the addition of MLB Network to its channel lineup.

Carriage of MLB Network will make another 100-plus nationally televised MLB games, plus preview and post-game shows, available to the virtual MVPD's subscribers, starting Thursday, adding to the pro baseball coverage Hulu + Live TV already delivers via FOX, Turner Sports and ESPN.

The 2024 MLB season starts for most of the league's teams on Thursday.

The Hulu announcement followed an early-Thursday-morning press release from Fubo, touting a new carriage deal with New York Yankees regional sports channel the Yes Network.

Also, MLB announced that it in addition to distributing local TV access to Colorado Rockies games via DTC streaming, it has also set up linear channels locally for the team with Charter Communications, Comcast, DirecTV and Fubo.

The Rockies were cast out of the RSN system last fall, when Warner Bros. Discovery shuttered AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.