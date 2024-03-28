RSN-Bereft Colorado Rockies Look to Follow Padres and Diamondbacks Local TV Model, But a Last-Minute Deal With Local Pay TV Operators Still Awaits

The Colorado Rockies are about to start the 2024 Major League Baseball season without a regional sports network, and they're looking at a local TV model that's very similar to the one established last season by fellow RSN dissonants the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks.

With Warner Bros. Discovery shuttering RSN AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, the Rockies have put their local TV fate into the hands of MLB, which in January set the team up with a direct-to-consumer streaming arrangement through MLB.tv.

But with the Rockies set to start their season Thursday at 4:05 p.m. ET against the Diamondbacks, the team still doesn't yet have an arrangement to be carried in its local market, linear-style, by pay TV operators.

A rep for one leading pay TV service told Next TV that the Rockies and MLB have been in discussions about launching Rockies linear channels locally through operators, as the Padres and Diamondbacks did when bankrupt RSN operator cast them off its Bally Sports channels last summer.

Talks with these operators have obviously gone down to the wire. An announcement is expected Thursday, the rep told us.

Notably, the top pay TV operator in the Rockies' home city, Denver, is Comcast, which didn't carry SportsNet Rocky Mountain. DirecTV and Fubo did, however, carry the RSN, which shut down last fall.