Are the Padres Breaking Loose From Bankrupt Bally Sports?

As the bankruptcy restructuring of Sinclair's Diamond Sports Group has wound on this spring, there have been numerous reports about Major League Baseball teams, including the Cincinnati Reds, breaking loose from their regional sports network ties and streaming their own games.

Each time, however, Diamond has averted this outcome by paying the local TV rights licensing bill to the respective club at the very last moment, or by getting the Texas bankruptcy court to intervene.

But according to the most dialed-in sports media reporter, the San Diego Padres stand "a good chance" of actually breaking loose from Diamond's Bally Sports RSN group and following through with their own channel.

The grace period for Diamond to make its second local TV rights payment of the season to the Padres expires Tuesday (May 30).

And as Sports Business Journal's John Ourand reports, if that payment doesn't occur, the club gets its TV rights back. Like the Reds, the Padres own a piece of their Bally Sports channel and control their own production and announcing crews.

Diamond also initially chose to demur on payments to MLB teams for which it has money-losing deals, including the Reds, Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers, Cleveland Guardians, and Arizona Diamondbacks, aiming for the court to restructure the deals before it rendered another check.

The Reds were ready to break free from Bally Sports Ohio in early May, even negotiating in advance deals to put a new linear channel on DirecTV and Charter Spectrum. But Diamond rendered the team payment on the last day of the grace period.

Meanwhile, the court ordered Diamond to pay the Twins, Rangers, Guardians and Diamondbacks half of what it owes until a restructuring can be worked out, which the subsidiary did.

From the beginning, Major League Baseball's position has been that it will help any team not paid by Diamond prop up their own TV distribution.

Diamond reportedly loses money on its Padres deal, too. But with the team picked to usurp the Los Angeles Dodgers and win the National League West this season, the Sinclair subsidiary went ahead and paid the San Diego team its initial rights check back in late March.

Two months into the season, the Padres are a disappointing 21-25, fan interest is waning ... and Diamond seems to be rethinking its Bally Sports San Diego strategy.

And according to Ourand, Diamond's outlook on its money-losing MLB deals has changed, too. In addition to reworking those floundering contracts, Diamond entered bankruptcy in March hoping to apply leverage the nine of the 14 MLB teams in the Bally Sports tent which haven't yet given up direct-to-consumer streaming rights to Bally Sports Plus.

But Diamond may be giving up on that quest and is now willing to walk away from certain teams.