'The OA' Returns to Netflix March 22

Supernatural drama The OA, about a blind woman who disappears from society for seven years, then pops up, with scars all over her, and with her sight, comes back with new episodes on Netflix March 22.

Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij created the show.

“No one survives alone,” said the video Netflix released on the second season, called Part II.

The show premiered in December 2016, with eight episodes. Emory Cohen, Scott Wilson and Phyllis Smith were also in the cast.

Marling stars as main character Prairie Johnson. Prairie does not reveal to her parents or the FBI what has happened to her, and assembles a team of high school students and a teacher to help her save other missing people.