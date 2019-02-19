‘Arrested Development’ Back on Netflix March 15

Arrested Development returns to Netflix March 15, when the second part of season five is shared. “Buster's on the run, no one has seen Lucille 2, and the wall is still unfunded,” said Netflix. Pressures mount on the hapless Bluth family as Buster heads toward a murder trial. The family company is on the hook to built a “smart” border wall that puts them in debt. The gay mafia gets involved, said Netflix, and Tobias becomes a Golden Girl.

Mitchell Hurwitz created the show, about the highly dysfunctional Bluth clan.

Season five premiered May 29. The cast includes Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Jeffrey Tambor, Jessica Walter, Will Arnett, Tony Hale, Portia de Rossi, David Cross and Alia Shawkat.

Netflix brought the show back for season four in 2013, with 15 episodes, after it had been cancelled by Fox in 2006.