‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ Ends on Disney Plus
Two seasons for globe-trotting series starring Tony Hale
The Mysterious Benedict Society will not continue on Disney Plus. Season two began October 26. Tony Hale plays Mr. Benedict and his twin brother L.D. Curtain.
“Not too many shows let you build a dirigible set but The Mysterious Benedict Society did. This show won’t go on but our memories sure will. I will miss all of our collaborators, especially @phillycarly and #mattmanfredi who brought us into this special world #theend,” wrote Todd Slavkin, one of the showrunners, on Twitter.
The Mysterious Benedict Society is based on a book series by Trenton Lee Stewart. Four gifted orphans, Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance, are recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict to save the world from the nefarious plans of his twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain.
Season two saw Mr. Benedict and Number Two, played by Kristen Schaal, kidnapped, and the orphans piecing together the riddles in a scavenger hunt to find Benedict.
“Relying on only their wits, intellect and empathy, the charming group of misfits embark on a globe-trotting adventure by air, land, sea and pie truck, calling upon their special skills to solve the mysteries and rescue their lost comrades,” said Disney Plus.
The late Jamie Tarses, Karen Kehela Sherwood, Deepak Nayar, James Bobin, Matt Manfredi (writer/creator) and Phil Hay (writer/creator) are executive producers. Showrunners for the series are Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin.
Swimmer told B+C before the season started that the kids sort out "puzzles and clues to figure out what their next step is going to be. Along the way, they learn how to maintain the family they found last season." ■
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.