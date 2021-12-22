‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Premieres on HBO Max

The Matrix Resurrections, the latest in the Matrix film franchise, premieres on HBO Max and in theaters December 22. The streaming platform has the sci fi-action film through January 21.

Keanu Reeves plays Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss portrays Trinity.

The film is rated R and goes for two hours and 27 minutes.

The Matrix, directed by the Wachowskis, came out in 1999. The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions both came out in 2003.

Lana Wachowski directed The Matrix Resurrections. The New York Times reviewed the film, saying, “The actors’ sincerity and effortlessly synced performances have always been this series’ greatest special effects, and watching them slip back into their old roles is a pleasure. The movie they’re in is still as beholden to the same old guns and poses as the earlier ones, the same dubious ideas about what constitutes coolness, the same box-office-friendly annihilating violence. But it’s still nice to dream of an escape with them.” ■