‘The Many Saints of Newark’ on HBO Max Oct. 1
‘Sopranos’ prequel has James Gandolfini’s son as a young Tony
The Many Saints of Newark, a feature film that is a prequel to The Sopranos, premieres on HBO Max and in theaters Oct. 1. Michael Gandolfini, son of the late James Gandolfini, who played Tony Soprano on the HBO series, plays Tony growing up in Newark.
“Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city — and under the influence of the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti,” goes the HBO Max description.
Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom, Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll and Ray Liotta are also in the cast.
David Chase and Lawrence Konner wrote the screenplay and Alan Taylor directs.
The Sopranos, which premiered in 1999, went for six seasons on HBO. Gandolfini died in 2013.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.