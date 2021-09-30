‘The Many Saints of Newark’ on HBO Max Oct. 1

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ depicts the prehistory of ‘The Sopranos.’

The Many Saints of Newark, a feature film that is a prequel to The Sopranos, premieres on HBO Max and in theaters Oct. 1. Michael Gandolfini, son of the late James Gandolfini, who played Tony Soprano on the HBO series, plays Tony growing up in Newark.

“Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city — and under the influence of the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti,” goes the HBO Max description.

Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom, Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll and Ray Liotta are also in the cast.

David Chase and Lawrence Konner wrote the screenplay and Alan Taylor directs.

The Sopranos, which premiered in 1999, went for six seasons on HBO. Gandolfini died in 2013.