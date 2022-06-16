‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ to Premiere Sept. 12
By Paige Albiniak published
‘The Jennifer Hudson Show,’ starring newly minted EGOT winner, cleared in more than 95% of U.S.
The Jennifer Hudson Show, a new talk strip from Warner Bros., will premiere in national syndication on Sept. 12 with clearances covering more than 95% of the country, Warner Bros. said Thursday.
The Jennifer Hudson Show is cleared on Fox-owned stations in top markets, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. It’s also cleared on such station groups as Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tegna, Nexstar Media Group, Scripps Media and Gray Media Group, among others.
The series, which stars newly minted EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winner Hudson, is executive produced by Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner, both of whom ran Warner Bros.’ The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Connelly and Lassner both just signed overall deals with Warner Bros. Unscripted Television to develop and produce new content.
Corey Palent is also an executive producer and showrunner. Other EPs are Hudson, Lisa Kasteler Calio, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III with Shani Black serving as co-executive producer.
“I’ve worked with Mary, Andy and Corey across multiple shows for the past nine years, and I’m thrilled that we’re able to keep them in the family because they are truly the best in the business,” said Mike Darnell, president, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, in a statement. “With Jennifer’s incredible talents, and the addition of Lisa, Graehme, Walter and Shani to the producing team, I know this show is going to be fantastic and I’m excited for what’s to come.”
The Jennifer Hudson Show is produced in Los Angeles by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.■
Contributing editor Paige Albiniak has been covering the business of television for nearly 25 years. She is a longtime contributor to Next TV, Broadcasting + Cable and Multichannel News. She concurrently serves as editorial director for entertainment marketing association Promax. She has written for such publications as TVNewsCheck, The New York Post, Variety, CBS Watch and more. Albiniak was B+C’s Los Angeles bureau chief from September 2002 to 2004, and an associate editor covering Congress and lobbying for the magazine in Washington, D.C., from January 1997-September 2002.
