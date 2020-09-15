‘The Good Lord Bird’ Starts on Showtime Oct. 4

Limited series The Good Lord Bird, from Ethan Hawke, debuts on Showtime Oct. 4. Hawke, Joshua Caleb Johnson, Daveed Diggs, Steve Zahn and Hubert Point-Du Jour are in the cast.

Based on a book by James McBride, the series is told from the point of view of Onion (Johnson), an enslaved boy who becomes a member of John Brown’s family of abolitionist soldiers and takes part in the 1859 raid on the U.S. Armory at Harpers Ferry.

Hawke plays Brown.

Blumhouse Television produces the show. Executive producers are Jason Blum, Ethan Hawke, Ryan Hawke, Mark Richard, Padraic McKinley, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Albert Hughes, James McBride, Brian Taylor, Marshall Persinger and David Schiff.

In a statement, Ethan Hawke and James McBride said the series “uses fiction and satire to tell a wild story through a wild kid who lived during a wild time.”