‘The Girl From Plainville’ Out on Hulu

The Girl From Plainville, inspired by the true story of a “texting-suicide” case, premieres on Hulu March 29. Elle Fanning portrays Michelle Carter. Three episodes are available on premiere day.

The series is based on a story in Esquire about Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death, and her conviction for involuntary manslaughter.

Colton Ryan portrays Conrad and Chloe Sevigny plays Lynn Roy. Cara Buono and Kai Lennox are also in the cast.

Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus are co-showrunners. They executive produce with Fanning and Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward. Kelly Funke oversees the project for Macmanus’ Littleton Road Productions.

The pilot is entitled “Star-Crossed Lovers and Things Like That.”

“In the wrong hands, The Girl From Plainville could have felt exploitative, but showrunners Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus serve up a nuanced, balanced and creatively intriguing approach to the material,” went a Chicago Sun-Times review. ■