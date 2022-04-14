‘The Garcias’ Premieres on HBO Max April 14

The Garcias, a comedy about a San Antonio family spending a summer vacation at their beach house in Mexico, begins on HBO Max April 14. The series is a reboot of The Brothers Garcia, which HBO Max said was the first English-language comedy to have an all Latino cast and creative team. The Brothers Garcia, about a loving family in San Antonio with battling brothers, lasted for four seasons on Nickelodeon.

The cast of the reboot features Ada Maris, Carlos Lacamara, Alvin Alvarez, Jeffrey Licon, Bobby Gonzalez, Vaneza Pitynski and Oliver Alexander. Maris, Lacamara, Alvarez, Licon, Gonzalez and Pitynski were in the original series.

Jeff Valdez created the show and is showrunner and executive producer. Sol Trujillo is also an executive producer.

The tagline reads, “Everything for the Family.” A Variety review read, “The Garcias is pitched at a broad audience: Its humor is broad, its plotlines are heartfelt. But the great frustration of The Garcias lies in the way that, seeking to reach just about anyone, it lacks texture and specificity.” ■