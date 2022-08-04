‘The First Lady’ Won’t See Season Two on Showtime

The First Lady will not see a second season on Showtime. The anthology series premiered April 17. Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson are in the cast, respectively playing Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.

Cathy Schulman is the showrunner and Susanne Bier the director.

“The First Lady is a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House,” goes the Showtime description. “In the government’s East Wing, many of history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America's charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies.”

Kiefer Sutherland portrayed President Roosevelt, Aaron Eckhart played President Ford and O-T Fagbenle played President Obama.

Lionsgate produced The First Lady. Ten episodes were made.

Schulman executive produces via her Welle Entertainment. Bier, Davis (JuVee Productions), Julius Tennon and Andrew Wang, Aaron Cooley, Pavlina Hatoupis, Alyson Feltes, Jeff Gaspin via Gaspin Media and Brad Kaplan via Link Entertainment also executive produce. ■