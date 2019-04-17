The CW Shares Summer Premieres

The CW is premiering 11 series this summer, including six new shows and five returning ones. The network said the 11 are the most it has ever debuted in summertime. The CW debuted five last summer.

Among the new shows, talent-variety showcase The Big Stage starts June 7. The other five rookie series don't have start dates yet. They include British action drama Bulletproof, starring Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters as undercover cops; Mark A. Altman's intergalactic action-adventure series Pandora; comedy game show Hypnotize Me, hosted by Taye Diggs; investigative docu-series Mysteries Decoded; and extreme sports docu-series Red Bull Peaking.

The Big Stage is hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow. The CW describes it as "the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between."

Related: CW Drama ‘Supernatural’ to End Next Season

The returning shows include legal drama Burden of Truth starting June 2; Masters of Illusion debuting June 7; Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Penn & Teller: Fool Us back June 17; and The Outpost, starring Jessica Green and returning July 11.

The CW noted how its midseason scripted shows, Jane the Virgin, iZombie, The 100 and In the Dark, will all run into summer.