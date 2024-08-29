The CW Shares Start Dates For ‘Scrabble’, ‘Trivial Pursuit’, ‘Superman & Lois’, ‘The Wranglers’

The CW has shared fall premiere dates, including game shows Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit premiering October 3. Raven-Symoné hosts Scrabble and LeVar Burton hosts Trivial Pursuit.

The fourth and final season of Superman & Lois begins with a two-hour premiere Monday, October 7.

Unscripted western The Wranglers debuts Monday, October 14. With eight episodes, the show is set at Montana’s Circle Bar Dude Ranch. Heather Olander, The CW head of unscripted programming, said of the series when it was announced, “Fans love the drama of the bunkhouse on the scripted hit Yellowstone, and now we’re bringing it to life in this series. Audiences will instantly fall in love with the hard-working and passionate cowboys and cowgirls that work the ranch as their stories of romance, friendship and conflict unfold.”

Scrabble is produced by Hasbro Entertainment, The CW, Mattel Television Studios and Lionsgate Alternative Television. Gabriel Marano, David Garfinkle and Michelle Mendelovitz are executive producers.

Trivial Pursuit is produced by Hasbro Entertainment, The CW and Lionsgate Alternative Television. Gabriel Marano, John De Mol, Matt Walton and Matt Pritchard, and David Garfinkle are executive producers.

In an interview earlier this year, Dennis Miller, The CW president, said the game shows work for the network because known intellectual property stands out a lot better than a new commodity. “In a noisy, fragmented television landscape, you need things where audiences already know what they're going to walk into. Those were obviously two well-known games from Hasbro and Mattel,” he said.