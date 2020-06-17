The CW Grabs ‘Killer Camp’, ‘Taskmaster’, ‘Fridge Wars’ For Summer

The CW has added four programs to its summer lineup. Killer Camp, which the network calls a “horror whodunnit competition” series, starts July 16. That one sees 11 British strangers who learn they are not going on a fun new reality show called Summer Camp but actually participating in a “murder” mystery series called Killer Camp.

Comedy game show Taskmaster debuts Aug. 2, as does cooking competition show Fridge Wars. Taskmaster sees comedian Greg Davies in the title role, issuing bizarre tasks to five regular contents. Fridge Wars sees two chefs compete to make a standout meal with ingredients found in an ordinary family’s refrigerator. Emma Hunter hosts.

Docu-series Being Reuben premieres Aug. 7. It’s about a teen juggling social media stardom with real-life stuff, such as his siblings. Reuben de Maid of Wales stars.

Among the summer debutants, dark fairy tale Tell Me a Story makes its broadcast debut July 28. The series airs on CBS All Access. Investigative drama Coroner, from CBC, starts Aug. 5. British comedy Dead Pixels premieres Aug. 18.

The CW starts its regular season in January.