The CW Adds New Affiliates in 3 Markets

The CW continued to fill out its affiliate lineup ahead of the start of the fall season, naming three new stations that will be carrying its entertainment and sports programming.

The new affiliates are KTTU Tucson, Arizona, owned by Tegna; KCOY Santa Barbara, California, owned by VistaWest Media; and KSCC Corpus Christi, Texas, owned by Sinclair.

The new Tucson affiliate will be the local home for the 2024 Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop, to be broadcast by The CW .

On Wednesday, the CW announced a deal with Paramount Global that will make its WKBD Detroit and WFBS Miami The CW afflilates in those markets effective September 1.

The CW has had to juggle affiliates because of earlier decisions by Paramount’s CBS News and Stations unit and the E.W. Scripps Co. to turn their CW affiliates into independent stations.