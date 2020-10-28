The CW Acquires More ‘Coroner’ and ‘Burden of Truth’

The CW has acquired additional seasons of dramas Coroner (season three) and Burden of Truth (season four), as well as a three-episode Bulletproof event.

Both CBC original series, Coroner and Burden of Truth were renewed in Canada and are in production on their new seasons.

Season three of Coroner returns with Jenny Cooper moving past her trauma and embracing her whole self. She and live-in boyfriend Liam are now separated, while Detective Donovan McAvoy faces his mortality in a new way.

It is a CBC original series produced by Muse Entertainment, Back Alley Films and Cineflix Studios.

Burden of Truth follows Joanna Chang (Kristin Kreuk), a ruthless lawyer who returns to her small hometown for a case that will change her life forever. Season four sees a mining company open a dormant mine, and Joanna and Billy (Peter Mooney) step in to protect a local woman’s home from destruction.

A CBC original series, Burden of Truth is produced by IFC Films, Eagle Vision, and eOne. The series is created by Brad Simpson, who is also an executive producer.

The three-part Bulletproof special sees Bishop and Pike delve into the criminal underbelly of Cape Town, South Africa, from the elite edge of town through the poverty-stricken townships. The show is from Vertigo Films Production in association with Unstoppable Film and Television, presented by Sky Studios.