‘The Crown’ Season Five Arrives in November

Season five of The Crown starts on Netflix November 9, the network shared at a Tudum fan event (opens in new tab). Set in the early to mid-1990s, the series details, among other things, the breakdown of the marriage between Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Goes the Netflix description: “The Queen is approaching the 40th anniversary of her accession. Setting off on Britannia for her annual tour of Scotland’s Western Isles, she reflects on a reign that has encompassed nine Prime Ministers, the advent of mass television and the twilight of the British Empire. However, as a new decade enters its stride, the old certainties are no longer guaranteed. The collapse of the Soviet Union and the transfer of sovereignty in Hong Kong signals a seismic shift in the international order and presents the monarchy with both challenges and opportunities, but trouble is brewing closer to home.”

Prince Charles pressures the Queen to allow him to divorce Diana, and rumors circulate as the two live increasingly separate lives. “As media scrutiny intensifies Diana decides to take control of her own narrative, breaking with family protocol to publish a book that undermines public support for Charles and exposes the cracks in the House of Windsor,” said Netflix.

John Major succeeds Margaret Thatcher as prime minister, and Mohamed Al Fayed uses his wealth and power to push for a seat at the royal table.

Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana and Dominic West portrays Prince Charles. Imelda Staunton is Queen Elizabeth.

Season four came out in November 2020. ■