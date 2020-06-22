Trending

‘The Circus’ Back on Showtime Aug. 16

By

John Heilemann, Alex Wagner, Mark McKinnon host

Mark McKinnon speaks with Republican strategist and lobbyist Bruce Mehlman about how the coronavirus is impacting the 2020 presidential race and Trump's re-election bid in Washington, D.C., on March 12, 2020.
(Image credit: T.J. Kirkpatrick/Showtime)

The Circus is back on Showtime Aug. 16, airing Sundays through the presidential election. Hosts John Heilemann, Alex Wagner and Mark McKinnon “take viewers behind the scenes as the Trump and Biden campaigns hurtle toward a historic Election Day in November,” said Showtime. 

Season five launched this past winter. 

Heilemann is a co-founder of Recount Media and executive editor of The Recount. McKinnon is a political advisor and media columnist. Wagner is a special  correspondent for CBS News and a contributing editor at The Atlantic. 

The Circus is produced by Left/Right for Showtime. Heilemann, McKinnon, Wagner, Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman, Ted Bourne, Tom Johnson and Siobhan Walshe are executive producers. 