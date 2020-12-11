‘The Christmas Caroler Challenge’ on The CW Dec. 11

The Christmas Caroler Challenge is on The CW Dec. 11. Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie host this competition series, which sees 10 Christmas carol groups battle to show who is best. There are three episodes that are two hours apiece.

“We’ll meet these groups from the most elaborate ultra-traditional virtuoso performances to those with the most unexpected twists on the classic Christmas carol,” said The CW.

Three celebrity judges rank the groups. They are comedian Brandon Rogers, singer Mikalah Gordon and Australian musician Garry Gary Beers.

Cain played Superman in Lois& Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. McKenzie hosts travel program Laura McKenzie’s Traveler.

Cain is also hosting Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2019 Dec. 20 on The CW and Heroes on the Front Line Dec. 30 on The CW.

The Christmas Caroler Challenge is produced by Associated Television International.