The African Channel To Air Wild Africa Fund Concert Series

The Africa Channel said it will air the U.S. premiere of the Music For Wildlife concert series during Black Music Month.

Working with The Wild Africa Fund and The Rockstar Group, the concert series will have its premiere on June 10.

With flights from over 100 Music for Wildlife concerts, the series will feature artists including Alyn Sano, Ckay, Musa Keys, Focalistic, Macky2, Anita Jaxson, Bombshell, Towela, Zikhona, Zipheko, Mampi, KP Illest, Shekhinah, Selmor Mtukudzi, Azawi, Vinka, Nomculo, Aymos, Bokkie ULT, Nanette, Kasango, Winnie Nwagi, Kamo Mphela, Black Motion, Sally Boss Madam and Top Cheri

“We are delighted to be working with [the Wild Africa Fund and The Rockstar Group] in supporting their innovative partnership in building bridges between African musicians and wildlife conservation. We believe American viewers will be both entertained and materially informed about both topics by watching these wonderful concerts,” said Narendra Reddy, COO of The Africa Channel.

The Africa Channel is also working with The Wild Africa Fund and the Rockstar Group to put Music For Wildlife and other series on the Demand Africa platforms. They will jointly sponsor live music concerts, original TV specials and series around Africa-inspired music genres.

“We’re proud to partner with the Africa Channel and our shared goals - to promote the conservation of the most incredible wildlife on the planet and incredible African musical talent. Both are vital parts of the continent’s cultural heritage. We hope the series inspires people to visit Africa supporting local economies and the wildlife at the same time,” said Peter Knights, CEO of Wild Africa Fund.