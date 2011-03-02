Thaxton Takes Over WCPO

WCSH Portland (ME) President/General Manager Steve Thaxton has been named VP and general manager at Scripps-owned WCPO Cincinnati. He replaces Bill Fee, who retired in December, and starts March 21.

"In the past few years, Scripps has strengthened its commitment to high-impact, community-changing journalism, which is why an executive with Steve's reputation for local news leadership came to our attention," said Brian Lawlor, senior VP of the Scripps television division. "He has vast experience in producing programming that engages both consumers and advertisers. Combining his skills with the existing strengths of WCPO will deliver powerful results for the viewers and businesses of Greater Cincinnati."

Thaxton, 52, spent nearly 13 years running Gannett's stations in Portland and Bangor, Maine. Before that, Thaxton served in leadership roles at Gannett's KARE Minneapolis, KUSA Denver and KPNX Phoenix; all are NBC affiliates.

WCPO is an ABC affiliate in DMA No. 33.