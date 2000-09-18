Thats Susan, sir!

The list of prime time opportunities for Survivor contestants continues to grow. Susan Hawk will be a guest star on one of the first episodes of NBC's new sitcom DAG. She will play a no-nonsense drill instructor.

(In the same episode, which is scheduled to air during the November sweeps, Robin Forgive or Forget Givens will also be making a guest appearance.)

A quartet from Survivor-Jenna Lewis, Joel Klug, Sean Kenniff and Gervase Peterson-is set for a guest appearance in an episode of CBS'Nash Bridges.