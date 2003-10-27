That’s Marshal John Walsh, Bub

John Walsh, host of the self-titled talk show from NBC Enterprises and Fox’s (and ABC Radio’s) America’s Most Wanted

, became the ninth person to ever be sworn in as an honorary U.S. Marshal at a ceremony at the Ben Franklin House in Philadelphia last week.

The first person to be so honored was former President Reagan, in 1985.

Marshals Service director Benigno Reyna performed the swearing-in, citing Walsh’s role in bringing several fugitives to justice.