Thanks to Emmy, Regis and Dennis

Monday Night Football, The Emmy Awards and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? led ABC to its largest weekly summer audience in more than four years and helped it to another weekly victory.

ABC dominated the week ended Sept. 10, averaging 12.4 million viewers; CBS had 8.3 million, followed by NBC, 7.9 million, and FOX, 7.0 million. ABC had seven of the top 10 most-watched shows of the week, including Monday Night Football's season-premiere 23 million viewers. Millionaire's Tuesday, Sept. 5, episode was the most-watched show of the week, averaging 23.3 million viewers-topping both Monday Night Football and ABC's telecast of the Emmy Awards. The Emmys averaged 21.9 million viewers.

For the week, ABC averaged a 4.6 rating in adults 18-49, followed by Fox's 3.1 rating and NBC's and CBS' 2.9 each. UPN again topped The WB in both total viewers and adults 18-49. UPN, which unveiled a number of new series, averaged 3.9 million viewers and a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49. The WB drew 2.5 million and a 1.1 rating.