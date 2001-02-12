The Fraternal Order of Police honored America's Most Wanted,

its host John Walsh and network, Fox, with a lifetime achievement award last week. The honor was pegged to the show's help in apprehending the seven Texas fugitives, but those were just the latest in a string of captures that have taken fugitives off the street and almost certainly saved lives. The show has already been the recipient of the FBI's highest civilian award, not to mention numerous plaudits from this page. Reality television, like that little girl with the curl, can be horrid. But AMW

continues to show that it can also be very, very good.