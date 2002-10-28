Thankful for campaign season
With elections in its three states tightening its broadcast advertising inventory, the Quincy, Ill.-Hannibal, Mo.-Keokuk, Iowa, market is having a good fall. It couldn't have come at a better time.
Station managers across the U.S. know life can be easier in even-numbered years, given Olympics and most elections. But, in '01, the No. 164 DMA took a sizable revenue hit, dropping more than 25% from 2000—among the biggest drops in any market in the U.S. As in all markets, 9/11 and the general economic slump were factors; locally, agribusiness consolidation has hurt the local economy and local advertising.
A couple of nearby casinos, Mark Twain's hometown of Hannibal and Quincy's historic late-19th century architecture bring a fair number of tourists. But 2001, local execs say, was a killer in several ad categories, including the all-important automotive.
WGEM-TV owner Quincy Newspapers owns much of Quincy media: the station, newspaper The Quincy Herald-Whig, AM and FM radio stations, and two local cable channels, with considerable synergy for local news and sports. "We do a lot of resource-trading with the newspaper," says GM Leo Henning. "People from WGEM-TV file stories for the newspaper."
While WGEM-TV, notes KHQA-TV GM Frank Brady, clearly "has some economies of scale and some resources we don't have," his station has kept its top-market position. The two local VHF network affiliates maintain a close and collegial battle for the top spot, with WGEM-TV reigning as No. 1 and KHQA-TV showing considerable strength in recent books. Both stations offer local programming and highly rated local news.
Both stations take pride in supporting community organizations and in promoting candidate-centered discourse in their political coverage. Each praises the other's effort as well. "This," says Henning, "is the way local broadcasting is supposed to be."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.