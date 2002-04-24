Thames snags Wrigley for reality
Ruth Wrigley, executive producer of the first two Big Brother shows in
the United Kingdom and controller of entertainment for producer Endemol UK, is heading
to Thames Television to develop reality projects.
She will have the impressive title of director of new programming and
development and controller of reality, factual entertainment and features.
Thames, the U.K. production arm of FremantleMedia Ltd., recently produced reality
show Pop Idol for ITV.
