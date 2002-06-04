Texas yields winning ratings

King of Texas propelled Turner Network Television to the top of the cable Nielsen Media Research ratings last week.

TNT's original Western grabbed a 4.8 rating for its premiere June 2.

TNT finished the week with a 2.1 average in prime time, according to Nielsen.

Lifetime Television and USA Network tied for second place with 1.9 ratings, and Nickelodeon and

TBS Superstation followed, each posting 1.8 prime time averages.

FX claimed the week's highest-rated program, a 4.7 for a June 2 afternoon

National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing Winston Cup event.

The network's prime time ratings were also strong, with a 1.1 average.

Thanks to a Memorial Day Trading Spaces marathon, The Learning Channel

harvested a 1.2 average in prime time.

On May 27, Spaces nabbed a 3.8 rating for a 10 p.m. episode and a 3.7

for the 9 p.m. show.