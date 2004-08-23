Texas Tough

Oil is still part of Houston's identity, but the city's economy is now

driven by a thriving service sector. Since the bust of the 1980s, Houston has

bounced back. And the nation's 11th-largest TV market boasts a competitive

media landscape.

Belo's KHOU emerged as the market's news leader in May, though not by

much. The CBS affiliate took the top spot at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., finishing a

close second at 10 p.m. ABC-owned KTRK won the 10 p.m. slot and claimed the

most viewers for the total day. "It's all about consistency," says General

Manager Henry Florsheim. "Our lead anchor, Dave Ward, has been at the station

for over 35 years, and we've been No. 1 most of that time."

KPRC, owned by Post-Newsweek, finished third at 10 p.m., as it has for

much of the last decade. Yet it's a tight race. The three stations are

separated by less than 3 household share points.

The newscast of Fox O&O KRIV easily outdraws Tribune's WB affiliate

KHWB at 9 p.m. Fox also owns UPN affiliate KTXH.

KTRK fills its early fringe and prime access time with news programs.

Plus, it runs the market's longest continuous news block from 4 p.m. to 7

p.m.

On the Spanish-language front, Houston's large Hispanic population

supports five full-time stations. Univision's KXLN dominates in both audience

share and ad revenue. BIA estimates that Spanish-language stations extract

about 16% of the market's TV revenue, while recording about 18% of the

viewing.

Flat terrain renders cable unnecessary for many residents. Just over

half of households have it, one of the lowest penetration rates in the country.

Time Warner and Belo Corp. recently pulled the plug on News 24, their jointly

operated cable news channel. Jack Sander, Belo's president of media operations,

cited the presence of "well-established competitors that made it difficult for

a new brand to gain a foothold."

After several off years, Houston is poised to generate about 30,000 new

jobs in 2004. That's testament to the market's economic evolution, Florsheim

says. "We are a diverse market ethnically, and we have a far more diversified

economy now. This is a dynamic growth market." Jim Kollaer, president of the

Great Houston Partnership, agrees: "The larger forces shaping the Houston

economy are aligned in our favor."