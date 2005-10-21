Texas PUC OKs Verizon FiOS Franchises
Texas' Public Utility Commission Friday approved the state's first statewide franchise for telco video service.
Verizon had filed for franchises in 21 communities under the state's new franchise law, the first of its kind in the country.
Verizon says it will have its FiOS TV service deployed in 400,000 households by the end of next year.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.