Texas Justice , Weakest Link debut strong

New syndicated series Texas Justice and The Weakest Link had very respectable debuts in the national weekly ratings.

Twentieth Television's new court series, Texas Justice, which started

as a slow rollout in September, debuted on the national scene as the highest-rated

new strip in syndication.

The court show tied fellow newcomer Crossing Over with John Edward at

a 2.0 national rating for the week of Jan. 7 through 13, according to Nielsen Media

Research.

The daytime version of NBC game The Weakest Link started off with a 1.8

rating.