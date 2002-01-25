Texas Justice , Weakest Link debut strong
New syndicated series Texas Justice and The Weakest Link had very respectable debuts in the national weekly ratings.
Twentieth Television's new court series, Texas Justice, which started
as a slow rollout in September, debuted on the national scene as the highest-rated
new strip in syndication.
The court show tied fellow newcomer Crossing Over with John Edward at
a 2.0 national rating for the week of Jan. 7 through 13, according to Nielsen Media
Research.
The daytime version of NBC game The Weakest Link started off with a 1.8
rating.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.