Texas Introduced to The Real World

The Lone Star state will host MTV’s new season of The Real World.

Production for Real World 16 will start in Austin, Tex., in first quarter 2005. The series premieres in June 2005.

The pioneer reality show, in which seven strangers are picked to live in a house and have their lives taped for four months, is currently airing episodes from Philadelphia in its 15th season on MTV, with the finale scheduled to air February 22.

The show is produced by Bunim-Murray Productions.

