Texas Cable News Signs Off April 1

Texas Cable News (TXCN) will cease operations on April 1 after 16 years on the air, parent Gannett announced. TXCN replays newscasts from Gannett's network of Texas TV stations, including WFAA Dallas, KHOU Houston, KVUE Austin and KENS San Antonio.

The channel had featured original sports talk programming and hosted statewide debates, though TXCN scaled back its original programming in 2004 to focus on time-shifted newscasts from its affiliated stations.

Gannett did not provide a reason for TXCN's termination.