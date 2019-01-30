Tewolde Added to Anchor Lineup at New Court TV

The new Court TV said it has added Yodit Tewolde as a new anchor as it expands its on-air talent roster.

Tewolde, a trial attorney and criminal justice reform advocate, has appeared on networks including CNN, HLN, MSNBC, Fox News and Fox Business.

The new Court TV is being launched by E.W. Scripps Co.’s Katz Networks. Like Katz Network’s other channels, such as Bounce and Laff, it will be carried on the secondary digital signals of local broadcasters. Katz said the network already has agreement with stations that reach more than 50% of U.S. TV households.

Related: New Court TV Empanels Anchors and Reporters

The network previously announced that Vinnie Politan, who had been with the original CourTV, would be the main anchor in the reboot. The other new Court TV anchors are Seema Iyer and Julie Grant.

We’re thrilled to land Yodit,” said Scott Tufts, Court TV VP & managing editor of newsroom operations. “Like Vinnie, Seema and Julie, she is a smart and insightful journalist who takes her responsibility to viewers very seriously. All four are passionate and thoughtful about trial coverage on television and we are excited to have them at the helm of the new Court TV.”